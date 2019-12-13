Udderly brilliant night at Peterhead panto

I consider myself something of a connoisseur of Peterhead pantomimes these days, having penned many a review over the past few years.

And each year it never fails to amaze me how Peterhead Panto Group’s productions just keep on getting better.

Jason McGee as Fairy Flake

I didn’t think much could beat last year’s Aladdin, but here we go again- I was wrong!

From the opening chorus to the final song the professionalism of the group shone through and there were plenty of laughs in there too!

Directors Alasdair Corbett and Stephanie Wemyss took a high risk this year by casting a woman in the role of Panto Dame Chirry Teuchter.

Well, it clearly takes a woman to do a man’s job as - and no disrespect to previous dames - Catriona Molver was outstanding.

The young chorus didn't put a foot wrong.

Crossing the holy grail of gender divides, she slotted seamlessly into the role - a part that was clearly made for her.

And what can we say about Fairy Flake? Jason McGee, the master of one-liners who lets nothing phase him - not even a scenery malfunction. Appearing in a puff of smoke, he entertained with his usual aplomb and had the audience in the palm of his hand.

Another star of this year’s panto was Stephanie McLaughlan who played the evil Grimelda.

She nailed the essential wicked laugh and merited the boos and hisses from the packed audience.

Tommy Teuchter played by Stuart Fraser also managed to bag the laughs, while panto stalwart Iain Small played the role of King Abernethy with his usual gusto.

Memorable moments included the duet between Jack (Grant Ogston) and Princess Jill (Erin Murray).

The auditorium fell silent such was the purity of Erin’s voice with Grant complementing her to perfection.

Butterscotch the singing cow (aka Paula Stephen) also had the audience in stitches, while the evil Giant Thunderton, played by David Wilson, arrived on the stage to gasps, the costume department clearly working overtime!

The Gold, Red and Green chorus of youngsters were a tribute to choreographers Callum Anderson, Stuart Cameron, Gillian Park and Lynn Sandison, with not a step out of time from any of them.

I must admit, I couldn’t take my eyes off young Jon Anderson - one of only two young lads in the chorus.

He’s definitely one to watch out for and a star of the future.

Gill Chalk and Kathryn Buchan did a tremendous job on costumes yet again, while praise must also go to the orchestra for their note-perfect evening. The Buchanie even got its usual mention as did yours truly!

All-in-all it was another great night at Peterhead Community Theatre and once which everyone involved with Peterhead Panto Group should be proud of.

Here’s to next year.