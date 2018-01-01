News

News

Headlines More Headlines >>

Boy charged after threats to Peterhead businesses

Crime
Keith Brown at the launch of the GoNorthEast campaign

Community events to mark bypass opening

Transport
Professor Susan Crowther, Professor of Midwifery at RGUs School of Nursing and Midwifery

Inspirational lecture to challenge preconceptions around childbirth

News
Laurence Findlay

Director role marks a welcome home for Laurence

News

Information event for future primary teachers

Education

From plough to plate, farm open days are an education

Business

Outstanding Peterhead student honoured at NESCol awards ceremony

Education

Outstanding students honoured in college awards

News
CTA
Almost 700 people attended Safety 30 which was organised by Oil & Gas UK

Piper Alpha conference successfully shines light on safety

Business

Transport More Transport >>

Community events to mark bypass opening

Transport
Transport Scotland

Temporary road orders published for Goval to Blackdog section

Transport
Councillor Gillian Owen next to one of the new signs at the Toll of Birness

Campaign to improve junction continues

Transport
Transport Scotland

New A90 northbound carriageway to open

Transport

Crime More Crime >>

Boy charged after threats to Peterhead businesses

Crime
Photo from L to R Inspector Carron McKellar, Fredda McIntosh, who is supported by Alzheimer Scotland and Sarah Duff, Service Manager, Alzheimer Scotland

Herbert Protocol scheme to help trace people living with dementia quicker launched in North East

Crime
Gillian Martin has been campaigning for increased awareness of the dangers of social media and the internet particularly among younger people

MSP welcomes recruitment boost and cyber hub for North East

Crime
Police Scotland

Acquisitive crime and violence down in North East

Crime

Education More Education >>

Information event for future primary teachers

Education
Justin receives his award from Rick Macleod and NESCol Principal Liz McIntyre.

Outstanding Peterhead student honoured at NESCol awards ceremony

Education
The event will be held at Strathburn School

Council to hold teaching information night

Education

Business More Business >>

Community events to mark bypass opening

Transport
The open event will offer a rare chance to see what happens beyond the farm gate

From plough to plate, farm open days are an education

Business
Almost 700 people attended Safety 30 which was organised by Oil & Gas UK

Piper Alpha conference successfully shines light on safety

Business
The funding is designated for supporting projects that will develop sustainable employment prospects in the rural area, particularly tourism, retail or farm diversification.

Drop-in farm diversification funding event

Business

Politics More Politics >>

Peter Chapman MSP quits front bench role over shares 'oversight'

Politics
The GMB Union says the pay offer will widen the gap between the highest and lowest paid council workers.

Scottish council workers urged to reject ‘unfair’ pay offer

Politics
Stewart Stevenson MSP

Withdrawal Bill amendments leave Scottish fishing exposed

Politics
Andrew Bowie MP

NE MP says EU fishing moves "unacceptable" after Brexit

Politics
North East region MSP Peter Chapman has challenged Shona Robison on waiting times at NHS Grampian.

Minister asked to 'apologise' over NHS waiting times

Politics

Environment More Environment >>

Experts predict an increase in Scotland's daddy longlegs population

News
Hillwalkers are being urged to take care and be prepared for all kinds of weather.

Hillwalkers urged to be aware of dangers posed by bad weather

Environment

Health More Health >>

Stroke survivors falling through the gaps in care

Health

International Day of the Midwife celebrated in town

Health
Eating healthy foods could help reduce your risk of cancer.

Reduce your risk of cancer – and watch for signs and symptoms

Health
Business card...has been created as part of FEAT's upcoming fifth anniversary in May, highlighting the sepsis warning signs people should be aware of.

Video: Sepsis - 20 second-long video could save your life

Health
One of the organisations supporting the campaign is St John Scotland, which also provides CPR training to groups across the country. Volunteer Andrew Robertson is pictured delivering a training session.

Would you know how to save someone who has a cardiac arrest?

Health