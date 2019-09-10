Shire properties to open to the public this weekend

Dozens of Aberdeenshire properties are to open to the public this weekend as the Scottish Civic Trust prepares to celebrate 30 years of Doors Open Days.

The Aberdeenshire-wide activities will take place over two days – Sat, Sep 14 and Sun, Sep 15 – as a celebration of heritage and the built environment in Scotland.

Visitors will be able to visit a wide range of properties for free over the weekend as the largest number of participants to date prepare to welcome the public.

This year, there are 63 participating venues, ranging from a traditional ‘but n ben’ on Deeside to a busy coastal fishmarket at Peterhead, with the programme highlighting Aberdeenshire’s rich architectural history.

There are a number of new additions this year, including:

Mearns FM, which operates from Stonehaven Town Hall and will be giving visitors the

change to go live on air

Downies Cottage, Braemar, a traditional and Category A listed ‘but n ben’ that has

been lovingly restored and retains most of its original features

Garlogie Mill Beam Engine and Turbine House, the oldest steam beam engine-

powered mill in Scotland

The National Decommissioning Centre, a new facility dedicated to reducing costs,

extending field and asset life and transforming the conventional approach to

decommissioning

Aden Recording Studio, located within the historic grounds of Aden Country Park

which will be offering 15-minute taster sessions in the ideal acoustic environment

The Museum of Banff, founded in 1828, which is the oldest museum in Scotland north

of Perth

The full list of participating venues can be found via the Doors Open Day website www.doorsopenday.org.uk by searching for ‘Aberdeenshire’.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Cllr Peter Argyle, said: “Aberdeenshire has a wealth of fascinating architecture and this is an ideal opportunity to explore the area’s rich history and to get a behind the scenes look at properties not usually open to the public.

"I encourage everybody to take the opportunity to get out and about and see what’s on offer."

Committee vice-chair Cllr John Cox added: “As well as what’s happening in our towns, Doors Open Days are a chance to visit some of our more rural communities where our unspoilt countryside is the perfect setting for some of our oldest and most inspiring buildings across all parts of Aberdeenshire.”