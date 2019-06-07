Roll up, roll up for the magnificent Zippo’s Circus

Peterhead audiences will be the first in the north east to see the brand new Zippo’s Circus production when it visits the town next month.

Scotland’s favourite circus will have a three day visit in the Blue Toon from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July.

Ringmaster Norman Barrett MBE

Zippo’s will perform its show ‘The Magnificent Top Hat’.

The show will be celebrating 21 years since Ringmaster Norman Barrett MBE first appeared under its Big Top.

Celebrated as the World’s Greatest Ringmaster, Norman will present a spectacle like no other as astonishing acrobats and aerialists, amazing contortionists, clever comics and daredevil motorcyclists come together for the magnificent production.

The Big Top will go up at the West Links for daily performances that will also feature the famous Globe of Death and Paulo Dos Santos.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.zippos.co.uk.