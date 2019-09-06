Peterhead gearing up for Seafood Festival fun

Peterhead is a name synonymous with top-quality seafood, thanks to its busy fishing port.

To celebrate the rich supply of fresh local produce the town will host its second Seafood Festival next weekend, with thousands of folk expected to descend on the port to join in the fun.

Those heading to the top whitefish port will be able to browse more than 40 stalls, enjoy a taste of fresh fish, watch cookery demonstrations and sample some of the best of fish and chips the town has to offer from Zanres.

There will also be net mending demos, fish filleting, face painting, a small train to entertain the children, music throughout the day and a host of kids’ attractions in all four zones of the festival, making Peterhead THE place to be on Saturday, September 14.

The festival runs from 10am to 4pm throughout the Blue Toon across a number of zones.

In the fishmarket zone, local chefs and skippers, including Jimmy Buchan of Trawlerman fame, will be cooking up a storm using the freshest ingredients possible.

And Murdoch Allan will be making some Cullen Skink with a twist, fish kebabs and some fish cakes for festival day.

There’s plenty for the kids in this zone too, where they can meet Barry the Fish.

Barry and Seafood Scotland will be there to help encourage young children to enjoy and eat seafood.

Net mending can be seen on Broad Street where Jackson Trawls will be on hand with mending displays throughout the day.

In the town centre, there will be a host of stalls, while many shops will have stands outside, joining in the fun of the day.

You never know, there just may be a festival deal or two to be had on the day!

In the children’s zone, Modo - Circus with a Purpose will be hosting circus workshops to keep the kids, and adults, entertained.

There will be a dedicated marquee on Erroll Street with fairground rides, pirates, bouncy castles and face-painting.

In Drummer’s Corner, there will be music, beer and food.

After spending some time in the various zones of the festival, take some time out with a coffee or a beer and a bit to eat while listening to local bands.

You could also head up to the Albert Hotel, where they will be serving up some delicious kippers!

If you’re worrying about access to the town with your car, then don’t panic. While a number of roads will be closed in the centre of town, a free festival shuttle bus will be running throughout the day - every half-hour - from the Lido to the town centre and back.

So if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, then head for Peterhead.

You won’t be disappointed.