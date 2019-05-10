Magical museum exhibition

Harry Potter fans will be spellbound when a brand-new exhibition opens this summer at the Arbuthnot Museum in Peterhead.

‘Abracadabra – a magical exhibition!’ will premier in the Blue Toon on Friday, June 28.

The new exhibition will feature original and replica objects from history, stage and screen including movie classics ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Sleepy Hollow’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’.

There will also be a display celebrating the 150th anniversary of ‘The Electric Wizard’, aka Walford Bodie, the infamous Aberdeenshire magician who wowed Victorian society with his use of an electric chair in his act.

A range of themed activities will be on offer, including a magic school and potion class, and opportunities to get hands-on with all manner of real ‘magical’ creatures.

A special event day will be held on Saturday, July 6, followed by a day of Magical Potions Classes on Tuesday, July 9.

Meanwhile visitors can get a chance to meet Magical Owls on Saturday, July 20, or get up close to exotic animals with the Critter Keeper on Friday, August 16.

‘Abracadabra – a magical exhibition’ will run from Friday, June 28 until Saturday, August 17.

For more details about the exhibition and its special events, family ticket prices and opening times check out www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk.