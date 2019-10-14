Fireworks Against Cancer at Turriff this weekend

The Longley’s Country Store Fireworks Spectacular in aid of cancer charity is set to take place on Saturday October 19 and is aiming to raise much-needed funds for local North East cancer charity UCAN.

The event is this year sponsored by the new main sponsor Longley Country Store, based in Maud and which provides a wide variety of great products from fresh fruit and veg, to locally supplied groceries and a great range of pet and garden supplies.

Owner and MD Arthur said: “We’re pleased to be supporting important local charity UCAN, and after being involved in previous years, as a local business serving our local community, we felt this year we would work as main sponsor to help boost the fund raising for the great work at UCAN.”

Children at local schools have been involved in a colouring competition in the run-up to the event, the winner of which will have the pleasure of setting off the fireworks with the big red firing button.

The local fire service will be on hand to show children around the fire tender and the event is marshalled by the members of local ATC Squadron commanded by WO Pete Mackenzie.

The evening kicks off with the Aberdeen University circus troupe and their amazing fire juggling, with fun fair rides and food stalls for all to enjoy. The fireworks, set to music, are set to light up the skies at 8pm.

Organisers have asked that this year, anyone watching the skies from afar who will miss the main display in the grounds at The Haughs Turriff should dig deep and make a contribution to the charity via the organisers’ web page at justgiving/fireworksagainstcancer, or make the effort to come along and have a go on the prize-rich tombola.

UCAN, who secured the first robotic surgery machine in Scotland and based at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, is an important local charity and depends on contributions to fund the important work of supporting cancer patients and their families.

Further details can be found at ucanaberdeen.com it is not too late to get involved and sponsors and helpers can contact the organisers at fireworksagainstcancer.org. Donations for the tombola stall will also be welcomed.