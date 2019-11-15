Feel free to enjoy historic Aberdeenshire

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) have free tickets to give away to some of Aberdeenshire’s best-loved historic sites as Ticket Giveaway returns for 2019 on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

Duff House, the elegant Georgian mansion in Banff, and Huntly Castle, the noble ruin in the green heart of the Aberdeenshire countryside, are among over 30 top Historic Scotland sites throughout the country taking part.

Members of the public will have until 5pm on Thursday, November 28 to register online and apply for tickets to the attraction of their choice.

This year’s campaign was launched at Jedburgh Abbey, one of the sites participating in the giveaway, encouraging people across Scotland to take advantage of the opportunity to visit some of the country’s most iconic attractions for free.

Commenting on this year’s Ticket Giveaway Stephen Duncan, Director of Commercial and Tourism at HES, said: “I’m delighted to announce details of this year’s Ticket Giveaway, which offers free entry to a host of our winter-opening ticketed attractions over the St Andrew’s Day weekend.

“We’re committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to explore and enjoy our historic environment. If you’ve never visited your local historic site, this is your chance to get out and discover Scotland’s fascinating past for free.”

For a full list of participating sites and to apply for tickets, visit www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk.