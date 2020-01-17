DolphinFest returns to Aberdeen

After the success of Aberdeen’s first-ever dolphin festival last year, RSPB Scotland is excited to announce the dates for DolphinFest 2020.

Returning for its second year, DolphinFest will help celebrate Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters by giving locals and visitors to the Granite City even more opportunities to engage with, and be enthused by, local marine wildlife with a host of marine-themed events for people to get involved with.

Running from April 15 to 19, thanks to funding from EventScotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters event fund, DolphinFest will incorporate a range of events hosted by organisations, local businesses and charities, aimed at showcasing and celebrating the amazing marine environment and wildlife there is locally and inspiring people to take action to protect it.

Sadie Gorvett, Dolphinwatch community events officer, who is organising the festival said: “I cannot believe we get to run DolphinFest for a second year!

“Last year was amazing, seeing so many different organisations and individuals come together to celebrate the dolphins and marine environment.

“I am so excited to work alongside everyone again to share our passion and dedication to protect the natural world with the people of, and visitors to, Aberdeen City.

“I truly believe we are so lucky to have such a beautiful marine environment around us and it is so important we all get involved to protect it.

“I want to thank EventScotland for giving us the opportunity to run DolphinFest again and for making this, the year we celebrate Scotland’s coasts and waters.”

Paul Bush OBE, director of events at VisitScotland, said: “We are delighted to support DolphinFest as part of Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

“Scotland offers the perfect stage to explore our natural environment and this year’s festival will bring people together to celebrate and learn more about our marine wildlife.”

The programme is still being finalised, but DolphinFest has a wide range of events confirmed already.

These will start with a special launch event on Wednesday, April 15 in the city centre.

Dolphinwatch viewing will take place throughout the weekend of the festival too, with staff and volunteers at Torry Battery to help visitors view and learn about the bottlenose dolphins that call the North Sea their home.

Torry Battery, overlooking Aberdeen’s busy harbour, has a growing reputation as one of the best places in Europe to see bottlenose dolphins.

The full programme of events will be announced at the beginning of March.

For more details please visit www.rspb.org.uk/dolphinwatch.