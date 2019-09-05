Dates confirmed for Aberdeen Christmas Village festive fun

The Aberdeen Christmas Village will make a festive return to the city in November.

The popular attraction will run from November 21 to December 31 at Broad Street and Upperkirkgate, with more details revealed over the next few months.

Now that operational dates have been confirmed, organisers Aberdeen Inspired are on the lookout for businesses in the city centre and further afield to sign up for a stall at the Christmas in the Quad Market.

Introduced last year, the market offered festive shoppers a wide range of locally produced crafts, arts and gifts, along with gourmet food and drink from open-air festive wooden cabins in Marischal College Quad.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We were delighted to introduce the Christmas in the Quad element to the Aberdeen Christmas Village last year, which was a fantastic showcase of the huge talent we have on our doorstep in the city centre and surrounding areas.

“We had a great response from the public to it and stallholders were delighted with their return, so we have decided to increase the number of stalls from 15 to 24 this year to provide a platform for even more local traders. It is a unique offering within the village and we would urge traders to get in touch and find out more about getting involved.”

The Christmas in the Quad Market will be open during peak times from Thursday evening – Sunday evening and feature a unique line-up of traders each week in the lead up to Christmas.

Aberdeen City Council Culture Spokesperson, Marie Boulton said: “Christmas in Aberdeen is always a magical time of the year as the granite sparkles and the city is brought to life. This year the events line up is shaping up to be full of festive cheer and we are delighted to welcome the Christmas Village back, promising to be bigger and better.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local producers and businesses, and I would encourage all to get in touch with Aberdeen Inspired to see how they can play their role in the festive-fun within the unique setting of Marischal Quad. Christmas in the city creates over a month of activity that has something for everyone, but importantly encourages people into the city centre boosting both the retail and leisure economy.

“Collaborative working is vital to the success of events like our festive line-up, and through our Aberdeen 365 Events Programme, partnerships such as the one we have with Aberdeen Inspired demonstrate the commitment of our local and national partners in supporting our vision of development and sustainability of the city.”

Alfred Codona, Director of Codona's Amusement Park added: “We’re looking forward to be delivering the Aberdeen Christmas Village in partnership with Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council. We’ve got a great line-up of family and thrill rides planned for the village this year and can’t wait to bring some festive fun to the city centre this Christmas.”

To find out more about booking a Christmas in the Quad space visit www.aberdeeninspired.com/christmasinthequad