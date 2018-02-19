Theatre season to begin at New Deer Hall

Eden Court Theatre’s most recent production, ‘The Return’, is coming to New Deer Public Hall next month.

Inspired by the true story of Martin Guerre, ‘The Return’ is a gripping play about the mystery of identity and the survival instinct and asks whether we can ever truly know even those we love the best.

France, 1560. In the foothills of the Pyrenees, Bertrande tends to her livestock and mothers her young son, seven years after her husband disappeared. One day a stranger, Arnaud, walks into her life, and before long they decide to present him to the world as her long-lost husband – returned. But is it possible that it really is her husband?

Commissioned and premiered by Eden Court, 'The Return' is produced by the same creative team behind Eden Court’s Not About Heroes in 2015.

Philip Howard, former artistic director of Dundee Rep and the Traverse Theatre, once again directs.

'The Return' is written by Ellie Stewart, a rising star of Scottish playwriting, Ellie is thrilled to be working on The Return with Philip Howard, Eden Court and the outstanding artistic and production teams. Her profound thanks goes out to all who have inspired, lived and worked this play with her.

The performance features live music composed and played by Greg Sinclair.

‘The Return’ will run at New Deer Public Hall on Friday, March 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale from The Pharmacy and Food for Thought 01771 644217/644366, on line from www.neatshows.org.uk and will also be available on the door.

Sue Robertson, Volunteer Promoter, said: “This is the first time Eden Court Theatre has brought a show to New Deer and we are really looking forward to seeing it as this should be an interesting and compelling performance.”