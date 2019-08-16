Stage is set for new season of music and drama classes in Aberdeen

A brand new term of music and drama classes, courses and workshops for all ages and abilities run by Aberdeen Performing Arts will begin this month.

An array of classes from expert tutors are available to choose from, as well as all-embracing and specialised choirs, and the hugely popular Project Band, which offers workshops on song-writing and performance.

There’s nothing quite like the excitement and atmosphere of a working theatre and performance venue, and Aberdeen Performing Arts classes give unique access to world-class visiting companies, as well as a glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes, in the newly-refurbished Music Hall, His

Majesty’s Theatre and the Lemon Tree, where the classes have their home.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Creative Learning Manager, Lisa Mathieson, said: “We are lucky to hold our classes in the surroundings of some of the most beautiful and prestigious venues in the country, but it’s also a very relaxed environment to come in to. Our tutors are passionate about what

they do, and that is evident from the fact that our participants return time and time again.

"We are delighted that the Music Hall redevelopment has allowed us to increase the number of classes we run and we are proud to offer such a diverse and inclusive range of opportunities.”

Singing, rhymes movement and fun will delight budding little musicians while encouraging expression and developing social and emotional skills, using new and unique songs written by our own talented tutors! Classes progress along with your child through four different age groups;

Imagine Tiny caters for 1-2 year-olds, Imagine Tots is for 3-4 year-olds, Mini Maestros for P1-3 and Mega Maestros for P4-7. Early years drama classes explore the sights, sounds and excitement of the world of theatre, igniting a world of imagination and paving the way for performance and confidence building, with a sharing for family and friends at the end of each term. Classes are available for Primary 1-3 and Primary 4-7 age children.

The Youth Theatre programme offers the chance to show off your skills and discover your talents while treading in the footsteps of the greats at His Majesty’s Theatre. Learn the ins and outs of theatre and performance in one of the most beautiful theatrical venues in the country, where you can

try your hand at a range of different roles, with games and activities to develop skills and grow in confidence.

Learn about techniques, improvisation and script writing, working as an ensemble to create a production which will be shared at the Lemon Tree as part of Light the Blue youth arts festival.

You will also have access to potential opportunities to learn from the stars who pass through this working theatre, with recent workshops from the likes of the National Theatre, National Theatre of Scotland, Mathew Bourne’s New Adventures and Scottish Ballet. Classes are available for three different age groups: S1-S2, S3-S4, and S5-S6 Secondary age pupils.

APA Young Company is the perfect springboard for aspiring theatre makers aged 18-25 who want a future as a writer, performer or director. Independence and artistic leadership are encouraged in this progressive course, offering invaluable experience and skills development with the expert guidance of experienced tutors, while Introduction to Drama offers a relaxed and informal opportunity for over 18s to delve into the world of drama and theatre, learning a new skill each week leaving you equipped to perfect your performance.

With alumni including indie pop band The 101, as well as solo artist Robyn Davidson (who recently supported soul sensation Beverley Knight at the Music Hall), Project Band could be the stepping stone to a future in the music business. Workshops cover a wide range of topics including song-

writing, sound recording, performance, event planning, and marketing, as well as practical music

skills.

The Music Hall Community Choir welcomes anyone aged 16 and over, no previous experience is required! Rehearsals have a fun and relaxed atmosphere, with a mixed repertoire inspired by the Aberdeen Performing Arts programme, from pop to classical and everything in between!

Meet new people, learn about different types of music, and you may even find yourself performing on stage – the choir performed at the Music Hall as part of the Music Hall re-opening Stepping In Celebrations where they took to the stage with Travis frontman, Fran Healy, as well as several

Lemon Tree performances, festive carol singing in the Bon-Accord Centre and as part of Luminate’s Dementia Friendly choir event as the house choir to name a few!

Following on from the unprecedented success of the all-embracing Community Choir, a brand new choir is being launched this year for those who are looking to take the next step into choral singing. Tutti Voices is the perfect opportunity to hone skills and develop your talent.

To book a place on any of the courses, please contact the Box Office on 01224 641122 or visit them in person. If you would like any more information about any of the classes, please contact CreativeLearning@aberdeenperformingarts.com