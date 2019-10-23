Rhapsody for Peterhead Panto Group as video goes viral

A unique Blue Toon Rhapsody with a Doric twist is being used by Peterhead Panto Group to promote this year's show.

The group has come up with its very own version of Queen's iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' to plug their production of Jack and the Beanstalk on social media - and it has proved to be a huge hit.

The group worked alongside Orchard Media Slutions - famed for their Clerkhill School P7 prom videos - to produce the video, which has been viewed thousands of times since it was revealed on October 18.

True to its roots, the group has replaced the well-known lyrics with a Doric version, which were provided by panto co-director Alasdair Corbett, telling the story of this year's show.

He told the Buchanie: "I tried to keep it as close to the original song as possible.

"We had to get the cow involved somehow, and it seemed like a good idea to get it to do all the 'o' sounds."

Once all the elements were in place, the group was now faced with actually filming the parody to the iconic video.

Alasdair continued: "It's an incredibly difficult song to sing but everyone rose to the challenge."

Panto co-director, Steph Wemyss, said the final outcome was amazing and everyone was delighted with it.

"We all had a look at it before it went online and we were amazed at just how well it turned out," she said.

Now, the group is preparing for the rush for tickets as they go on sale at 9am on Saturday and, if it's anything like last year you'll have to be quick as it's likely to be a sell-out.

Tickets are capped at a maximum of six per person.

The panto will run nightly from Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 14 at 7pm nightly with a 2pm matinee on Saturday, December 7, Sunday, December 8 and Saturday, December 14. There will be no show on Monday, December 9.