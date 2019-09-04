Peterhead theatre group set to take centre stage again

Centre Stage Productions is is returning to Peterhead Community Theatre this weekend with the annual event ‘Oh What a Night’.

The concert will take place at Peterhead Community Theatre on Saturday, August 14, at 7pm. The evening of song and entertainment promises to have something for everyone and yet another fantastic line up of performers.

The theatre company, founded by Alasdair Corbett and Stephanie Wemyss, was established in order to bring top class entertainment to Peterhead, showcasing the talent that we have in the area, while raising money for local charities and organisations.

Over the years, the group has gained a very loyal audience who continually support their endeavours and who have helped the group raise well over £16,000 for very worthy causes.

This year’ the proceeds from the concert will be donated to CLAN Cancer Support centre based in Crimond Medical Hub.

Earlier this year, Alasdair and Stephanie were awarded Musician of the Year at the Best of Buchan Awards as part of Peterhead Scottish Week.

Alasdair said: “We don’t do it for the praise but for the joy of being able to support causes close to our hearts through our love of performing”.

Steph added: “None of it would be possible without our incredible friends who volunteer their time and talents to come along and perform in our events. We are so grateful”.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are £8 and can be purchased from Genesis Personnel, CLAN Crimond or you can call 07766 745252 to order. Doors open at 6.30pm with the show starting at 7pm.