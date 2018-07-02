MSP thanks festival organisers for hard work

Local MSP Stewart Stevenson has congratulated the organisers of this year’s 25th anniversary Scottish Traditional Boat Festival at Portsoy on another highly-successful event.

Mr Stevenson tabled a Motion in Parliament recently to mark the occasion and highlight the growing success of the event over the past quarter of a century.

Commenting after visiting the festival at the weekend, Mr Stevenson said: “It is a testament to the hard work, vision and enthusiasm of the organisers and volunteers that what started out as a small local commemoration of the 300th anniversary of the town’s harbour has grown into one of the country’s leading tourism events.

“It is a truly great thing for Portsoy and the Banffshire coast to have an event like the boat festival which attracts thousands of visitors from near and far and provides a huge annual boost to the local economy. The support of North-east businesses as well who provide sponsorship for the event is, likewise, greatly appreciated.

“Therefore, I say ‘congratulations’ to the organisers on reaching their 25th anniversary and I look forward to many more.”