Denis Law will receive the freedom of the City of Aberdeen this weekend – and the celebrations will culminate with a hero’s reception for the new Freeman at the Town House on Sunday (November 26).

The Sunday event, which is combined with the traditional Christmas lights switch-on parade, will give Aberdonians and visitors the chance to cheer the city’s most famous sporting son as he travels down Union Street in an open-top car.

The parade, with a football theme to mark the occasion, will begin from the top of Union Street at 5.30pm and conclude outside the Town House at around 6.15pm – with Denis due to greet the crowds from the Town House balcony upon his arrival.

The colourful occasion on Sunday will follow Saturday’s conferral ceremony at the Beach Ballroom, where the full Council will convene and be joined by the Law family and friends for the Freedom to be officially bestowed on the former Manchester United and Scotland star. An evening reception for invited guests will also be held at the Ballroom.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “This weekend promises to be a fitting celebration of the achievements of Denis Law – a humble Aberdeen loon who went on to become a global superstar.

“Denis has used his profile for the greater good and continues to work tirelessly in his capacity as figurehead and driving force for the charitable causes closest to his heart - not least the Denis Law Legacy Trust, which has had such a positive impact on the lives of young people in Aberdeen.

“The Freedom of the City of Aberdeen is the highest honour that can be awarded to an individual by the city and it is fitting that Denis Law will join the distinguished list of recipients.

“He has always been a credit to the city that has such a special place in his heart – just as Denis has a special place in the heart of Aberdonians. We look forward to welcoming Denis and his family for what is an incredibly special weekend and invite everyone to join the celebrations on Union Street on Sunday.”

It is the first conferral to take place in Aberdeen since Scotland the What received the honour in 2008 and 18 years since fellow football legend Sir Alex Ferguson was recognised for his contribution to the city.