Honeyblood plays Aberdeen gig following release of ‘In Plain Sight’ album

Following the release of her third album this week, Honeyblood – the Scottish indie rock solo project of guitarist and singer-songwriter Stina Tweeddale – is touring the UK.

Stina will be playing The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, this Friday, May 31, at 7.30pm.

The new album, In Plain Sight, sees Stina finding her most ambitious form and steely focus yet.

Three albums in she has stepped forward to finally claim the mantle of the project she birthed seven years ago as a her sole vision.

Stina takes the reigns in collaboration with producer John Congleton for the most definitive Honeyblood LP to date, consolidating the Glasgow-born band as one of the most important UK names.

In Plain Sight is as sonically gung-ho as peak era Garbage, or the modern day likes of St Vincent; big, bold, songwriting no longer content to be tied to one limited genre.

Woven with mysterious themes of illusion and deception, Stina describes the album as “one big trick”. Being hoodwinked never felt so exciting.

Honeyblood’s gig at The Lemon Tree on Friday, May 31, will be supported by Lucia, fronted by guitarist Lucia Fairfull.

For more information about the album and tour, go to Honeyblood