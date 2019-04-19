Hit Scottish play to take to the stage at New Deer Public Hall

New Deer Community Association will welcome a smash hit Scottish play next week.

Mike Gibb’s play ‘Doorways in Drumorty’ will be staged at New Deer Public Hall on Friday, April 26 at 7.30pm.

The play interweaves stories of the lives and loves and gossip of the inhabitants of a small Scottish village.

Doorways in Drumorty interweaves stories of the lives and loves and gossip of the inhabitants of a small Scottish village. The play economically captures, fillets and skewers community life in rural Scotland in the 1920s, an era of twitching curtains, and along the way provides humour and pathos in equal measure.

It economically captures, fillets and skewers community life in rural Scotland in the 1920s, an era of twitching curtains, and along the way provides humour and pathos in equal measure.

Sue Robertson, volunteer promoter, said: "Doorways in Drumorty is a witty and vivid production exploring issues of morality and questions of loyalty, community and family. Laugh out loud funny yet steering through a sharply satirical observation of the personal agonies of the town’s inhabitants beset by the strict observance of moral codes and prohibitions.

“This visit is part of a major Scottish tour and I expect it to be popular so get your tickets from Food for Thought and The Pharmacy, New Deer, or online at www.neatshows.org.uk.

"As usual soft drinks and ice cream will be on sale and there will also be a raffle for community funds."