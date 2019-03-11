Folk duo Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton bring award-winning music to Aberdeen

BBC Radio 2 Folk Award 2017 winners Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton have kicked off 2019 with a big tour of the UK – and they’ve lined up a gig at The Tunnels, Aberdeen, on Thursday, March 21.

The dynamic duo will play a host of new music from their latest album Symbiosis II, as well as music from their debut album Symbiosis.

They will be joined by Jenn Butterworth on guitar and Paul Jennings on drums/electronics.

The duo are enjoying taking their new and existing material on tour.

Ali said: “We absolutely love being on tour, there’s nothing better for us than playing to a live audience.

We’re really looking forward to playing The Tunnels and seeing fans old and new there on March 21.”

Ross is one of Scotland’s finest traditional musicians and composers, playing pipes, whistles and cittern.

He is renowned for his highly acclaimed solo material, and as a skilled performer and prolific collaborator.

Ali is a hugely successful multi-instrumentalist on the Scottish music scene. He has performed, and worked alongside some of the most respected musicians, and bands on the scene.

Ross and Ali originally met in the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band when they were 12 years old.

The boys were guided by one of the most influential pipers in the last 30 years, Gordon Duncan. Gordon instilled a great passion in them for playing pipes with other instruments and they have gone on to play in many leading Scottish bands including Treacherous Orchestra, Old Blind Dogs, Salsa Celtica, Dougie Maclean, Shooglenifty, Capercaillie.

After much anticipation and encouragement from fellow musicians and fans alike, two of Scotland’s foremost musicians joined forces in 2016 to form one of the most formidable duos in Scottish music history, going on to win the best duo category at the BBC Radio2 Folk Awards in 2017 and being nominated for the same award in 2018.