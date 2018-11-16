Fashion show at M&Co Peterhead

M&Co will host an evening of fashion and fundraising at its Peterhead store on Thursday, November 22.

The evening will begin at 7pm with an exciting fashion show, giving the audience a chance to view highlights from the M&Co AW18 collections.

After the show everyone can browse their favourite items up close and receive 10 per cent off, plus refreshments will be served.

Tickets are £5 or £3 concessions on sale at the Peterhead store now.

All proceeds from the event will go to Anna Ritchie School.

Limited tickets are available and will be sold on a first come first served basis.