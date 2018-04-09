Exhibition to coincide with RAF 100th birthday celebrations

Photographs illustrating the heavy bombings which took place in Peterhead will be on display at an exhibition in the town to coincide with the RAF celebrating its 100th anniversary.

A wooden propeller from a Supermarine Seafire, the naval version of the Spitfire, is one of the centrepieces at the exhition, to be held at the town's Arbuthnot Museum.

There will also be model aircrafts made from scrap brass by Peterhead-resident Albert Anderson, who was stationed at RAF Peterhead, images of aircraft such as Mustangs, Mosquitos, Beaufighters and Spitfires which flew off ‘the knuckle’ to defend the country during the Second World War.

Examples of RAF, WAAF and ATC uniforms are on display, along with a selection of airmen’s hats including a flying helmet with Gosport tubes used for communication in the skies.

Councillor Gillian Owen, education and children’s services committee chair, said: “It is important that we mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF. This fascinating exhibition which has been put together by Grampian Transport Museum, RAF Lossiemouth and various Aberdeenshire residents is a fitting reminder of the sacrifice made by people both past and present.

"The north east has a huge tradition in defending our country in the skies above us and it is fitting that we remember them all. Finally, I would like to thank all those individuals who have provided precious mementos to share with us and I look forward to going along to the exhibition and hope many of you will do the same.”

The exhibition, called The RAF in the North East: flying off the knuckle, opens on Friday, April 20 and runs until Tuesday, May 29 at the Arbuthnot Museum in Peterhead.