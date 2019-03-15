Exhibition looks at heyday of Cruden Bay Hotel

Port Erroll Heritage Group is hosting a photographic exhibition at the village hall in Cruden Bay on Saturday, March 23.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and is a celebration of the Cruden Bay Hotel, its golf course and tramway. Admission is free and refreshments will be available.

The Cruden Bay Hotel was built in 1899 as part of a grand scheme to transform Cruden Bay into an upmarket luxury resort, one that was described as the ‘Brighton of Aberdeenshire’.

The hotel attracted millionaires from the UK and abroad; some returned year after year. Prime Ministers’ Herbert Asquith and Lloyd George met there for afternoon tea, while Winston Churchill played on the golf course. The resort’s heyday lasted about ten years and then the number of visitors declined. The hotel survived until the 1950s when it was demolished.

The exhibition illustrates the sumptuous luxury of high-class living at the turn of the last century that brought the millionaires from the station to the hotel.