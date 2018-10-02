Disney favourites to skate into Aberdeen

Disney fans in the north east will be able to relive the magic and memories of their favourite animated films when 'The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice' skates into Aberdeen next year.

Join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they venture through a treasure-filled journey bound for heartwarming adventure that features over 50 Disney characters including characters from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory and Disney’s Frozen.

Join Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald Duck at Disney on Ice

The production will be skating into Aberdeen at the BHGE arena from 20 to 24 March 2019.

Priority customers can take advantage of the pre-sale from today (Tuesday, October 2) to get their hands on the best seats by heading to www.prioritycustomer.co.uk to sign up. Tickets then go on general sale next Friday (October 12) fromwww.disneyonice.co.uk.

For the first time ever in Aberdeen discover the true meaning of family with everyone’s favourite forgetful fish, Dory, as she searches the deep blue sea for her parents with a little help from Marlin and Nemo in Finding Dory.

Feel the rush of the stampede as Simba learns to live by the motto of “Hakuna Matata” from the wise-cracking meerkat Timon and his warthog pal Pumbaa.

Aladdin will take to the ice in Aberdeen next year

March alongside the seven dwarfs, as they whistle off to work to the catchy tune of “Heigh Ho".

Be dazzled by the hilarious Genie, as he makes Aladdin’s wishes come true with a spectacular parade for Prince Ali.

Watch as the ice transforms into the wintry world of Frozen during Elsa’s emotionally powerful performance of “Let It Go", plus, learn the Mouse Bounce dance during the Fit to Dance pre-show.

“What I like best about Disney On Ice is that we are privileged to bring classic and modern Disney and Pixar stories to hometowns around the world live on ice,” says Producer Nicole Feld.

“In this production, our amazing creative team chose action-packed stories that really resonate with not only kids today, but with their parents as well. The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice has everything from an underwater adventure in Finding Dory to the comedic duo Timon and Pumbaa inThe Lion King.”