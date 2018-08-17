CLAN call for Wanderlust Ball prize donations

A leading north-east cancer support charity has made a call for raffle and auction prize donations which will be used at one of its largest fundraising events of the year this autumn.

CLAN Cancer Support’s annual CLAN Ball will be held at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) on Saturday, October 6.

The event, which is Wanderlust themed, will once again be hosted by prominent television and radio presenter Grant Stott who oversaw proceedings last year.

Organisers have asked the north-east community for support with raffle and auction prize donations, either corporate or individual, to give to lucky winners on the night.

The event will include a drinks reception, three-course meal, live entertainment and dancing to Waterfront. Tables of ten are available for £1,000 with individual tickets costing £100 each. VIP tables of ten are also available at £1,200.

Steph McCann, CLAN’s fundraising team manager, said: “The Wanderlust Ball promises to be a fantastic night for everyone. CLAN’s annual ball has been a popular event for many years and we’re excited to see it all come together on the night.

“To make the event a success, we rely on support from the community who have always been extremely generous. This year we are keen to hear from those who would like to donate prizes we can give away on the night.

“This could include gift vouchers, unique works of art, tickets to events and lifetime experiences to hampers, meal vouchers and the use of private villas in magnificent resorts to jewellery and sporting memorabilia.”

“All donations, whether individual or corporate, will be gratefully received and help us to make the event a memorable experience for all who attend.”

To book your table for the CLAN Ball, please call CLAN on 01224 647000, or email: fundraising@clanhouse.org

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Buckie, Crimond, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.