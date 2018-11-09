Charities invited to see Snow White at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen

Snow White is set to fill His Majesty’s Theatre with festive cheer this Christmas season, and the city theatre is giving away 300 tickets to local community groups and charities to join in the fun.

Aberdeen Performing Arts, the company which runs the theatre, and the producers of the show, Qdos Entertainment, are inviting groups to apply for the tickets to Christmas pantomime.

Charities and community groups are invited to apply using the application form on the Aberdeen Performing Arts website for tickets to panto performances on Tuesday, December 4, and Wednesday, December 5. The deadline for applications is Monday, November 12.

Those who are selected for tickets will enjoy a trip to HMT to see the spectacular panto Snow White, starring Lee Mead as Prince Charming, Alan McHugh as Nurse Nellie MacDuff, Jordan Young as Muddles and Juliet Cadzow as the Wicked Queen. Aberdeen’s own Jenna Innes will star as Snow White.

The show is being staged by the same team that has produced the HMT panto for the last 14 years, with the usual abundance of comedy, lavish sets, fabulous costumes and, of course, a few surprises in store..

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “We would like to share that magical excitement with as many people as we can, and we are therefore delighted to continue with our annual tradition of offering tickets for the show to community groups who might not otherwise get to visit the theatre at Christmas.”

Application forms can be downloaded from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website. Completed forms can be emailed to Claire.mitchell@aberdeenperformingarts.com, posted to: Claire Mitchell, The Lemon Tree, 5 West North Street, Aberdeen, AB24 5AT, or dropped off at The Lemon Tree or HMT box offices. They must be in before Monday, November 12, marked FREE PANTO TICKETS and the successful groups will be told by Wednesday, November 14.

To buy tickets, go to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, call 01224 641122 or visit Aberdeen Box Office at The Lemon Tree or His Majesty’s Theatre.