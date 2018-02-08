Bootleggers take top spot in RNLI quiz

The Harbour Lights in Peterhead played host to this year's RNLI quiz night on February 2.

With a pub quiz, raffle and food available, the night was a great success raising more than £300 for the RNLI.

The meat of the evening was the pub quiz questions to terrify the most hardened pub quiz aficionado, spread over a number of intense rounds, with a number of teams battling for the lion’s share of the points on offer.

The wooden spoon was won by team ‘Burnets’. The winning team was ‘Bootleggers’ comprising Alan Smilie, John Airs, John Anderson,

and Mitchell Garden.

The winners received a well-deserved prize of a bottle of bubbly each, and a cash prize which they immediately donated to Peterhead RNLI.

Organisers have expressed thanks to the Harbour Lights for providing the venue and the food for the evening, and to the question master on the night, Steve Murray.

Peterhead Lifeboat is always interested to hear from anyone wishing to join the fund-raising team, and the crew.

If you think you have some spare time to help raise funds to save lives at sea, or you have what it takes to be a member of the lifeboat

crew, then please contact Peterhead lifeboat station on 01779 473331