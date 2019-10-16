Local drivers in action in seventh and final round of GKC Open Challenge

The seventh and final round of the Boyndie Drome Open Challenge took place on Sunday with a number of local drivers in action.

The days saw a magnificent turnout of 73 drivers in glorious autumn weather with the feature trophies on the day being the newly introduced Bambino Trophy and the Cadet Cup.

In the Bambinos category, six drivers took to the track for their four time trial heats.

Foveran’s Dylan Rankin set the quickest time of 53.601 seconds in heat 2.

Rankin was quickest in all four heats.

Second was Fyvie’s Eilidh Macdonald with Harry Matheson from Muir of Ord next up.

Three first time drivers were Jude Buchan, fourth, Amaya Thomson, fifth, and Adam McCaffrey, sixth.

In the Senior Max, pole-man Keiran Smart from Oldmeldrum got away from Cumniestown’s Dominic Lund and Steven Bain of Leochel Cishine.

Positions did not alter during the race with Smart taking the victory.

The 177 class was won by Robert Strachan of Cumniestown ahead of Tarves’ Stewart Thomson.

In the Clubman class Ross Raffan of Macduff took the early lead followed by Whitehills’ Neil Carle.

The result was Raffan, Carle, Barron and Fairclough. Fifth was Kirk Donaldson and Gordon Black was sixth.

In the Honda Cadet category Leon Hastie from Markinch got off the line ahead of Fyvie’s Aiden Macdonald, Katie Donaldson and Ella Matheson.

Gaps between the drivers opened and the status remained throughout the final.

Duncan Ingram, who had started down the grid due to mechanical problems, made his way through the pack to be on the bumper of Matheson at the chequered flag.

Next home was Sonny Brandie followed by Hayden Miller, Leo Massie and Leighton Donaldson.

In Junior Max, Les Taylor of New Leeds got away from the start and was never headed to take the victory by over seven seconds.

It was a close battle between Owen Ross and Jonathan Edwards with Ross in front. However Edwards nabbed second place on the last lap.

In Mini Max, Darren Guijt grabbed the lead from Max Taylor who was in his first Mini Max race.

Although he was never close enough Taylor kept Guijt honest.

The final race for the 2019 season fell to the club Prokarts and it was Ben Gordon of Whiterashes who took the early lead and the victory.

Inverness driver Daniel Macrae was next home. In the midfield there was a close battle between Kerrian Glen, Ben Burnett and Bibi Aldrick.

In the end it was Oldmeldrum’s Ben Burnett who took third with Aldrick fourth and Glen fifth.

Kyle McRobert was sixth, and he was followed home by Alex Shelton and Ian Will.

The Grampian Kart Club’s annual dinner and dance will take place at the Marriott Hotel in Dyce on Saturday, November 16.