Winning title will be hard says Peterhead boss

Peterhead can clinch the League Two title at Balmoor this Saturday with a victory over Stirling Albion.

A hard-fought 2-1 victory over Elgin City, courtesy of an OG from City’s Callum Wilson and a Jack Leitch strike, leaves the Blue Toon needing just one more win to clinch the championship, and promotion back to League One.

Speaking after the match, boss Jim McInally said: “That’s two weeks on the trot that we have come up against goalkeepers in great form.

“I thought we played some great stuff at times today and he (Kyle Gourlay) kept us at bay with some fantastic saves.

“We put ourselves under pressure like the previous week by not getting a second goal and today not getting a third and we almost paid the price.

“We started well then Rory (McAllister) missed a great chance to make it two and you think here we go again.

“Second half we were really good. The main thing is we got there in the end and we have a really big game next week.”

McInally said he was unhappy with the late sending off of Mick Dunlop, calling it “beyond belief”.

“Mick wins the second header and gets a second yellow. He has been colossal for us and now he is going to miss a big game for us next week.

“Hopefully we can go and see it through now and win one of our two remaining games.

“It’s hard to get over the line so we know that one more win or two draws – if we want to do it the hard way – will see us do it.”