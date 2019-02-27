Title race “will go right to the death” says Peterhead boss Jim McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes the Ladbrokes League 2 title race “will go right to the death” this season.

The Blue Toon moved a point clear at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over Cowdenbeath last night and McInally says he has been please with how his side have got on so far this season.

“It’s good to be where we want to be,” said McInally.

“We’ve won 18 league games this season which is brilliant.

“We’re doing well, but so are Edinburgh and Clyde so the race will go right to the death andd that’s why we need to keep winning.

“It’s nice to be top and we’ve got a massive game with Elgin on Saturday knowing Edinburgh and Clyde play each other.”

Scott Brown’s first half goal was enough to secure the three points against the Blue Brazil at Balmoor last night and McInally says he feels the score line did not reflect his sides play.

“It should have been more than 1-0 because there were some really good chances.

“After the good chances we made we scored a scrappy goal and with the chances in the second half you begin to wonder if it’s one of those nights where we aren’t going to kill the game off and they will get something,

“Jack Leitch blocked on the line from Derek Lyle and I couldn’t believe.

“We had a flatspot for 15 minutes in the second half where we lost control of the game, but we got it back again.

“When we didn’t get the second goal it was a bit nervy but we saw it out well and it’s five clean sheets in seven games.

“Greg Fleming didn’t have a save to make either. We had 26 efforts at goal which was pleasing.

“We were really good in the first half and that’s what I’ve been looking for over the last few weeks.

“We played at a really good tempo, we just needed a second goal to take the pressure off.

“Certainly it was one of our best performances for a while because we got control of the game and there were some really good performances.

“Scott Brown was terrific picking the ball up and driving at it.

“Simon Ferry dictated the game well and there is still more to come from us because if we’d got a second goal we could have gone on.”