The 26-year-old midfielder turned down approaches from full-time clubs to sign on again with the Blue Toon, much to the delight of boss Jim McInally.

Brown has become a key figure for McInally since he was signed from St Johnstone in 2016, having started his senior career with Bradford City.

He has racked up just over 150 appearances for the club, netting 26 goals, and was McInally’s choice to succeed Rory McAllister as captain following McAllister’s departure to Cove Rangers at the start of last year.

McInally said: “ Scott had the chance to look elsewhere; however he enjoys being at Peterhead where he is respected by everyone on and off the pitch.

"I am delighted that I can get on with planning for the new season with Scott on board.”

“He is a good player and a good captain. It is no surprise other clubs were looking at him.”

As well as securing the services of his skipper for another year, McInally has also snapped up goalkeeper Brett Long following his departure from League 1 rivals East Fife.

The 24-year-old Belfast-born shot-stopper was a mainstay for the Fifers last season, making 18 appearances between the sticks as Darren Young’s men finished sixth .

Long came through the youth system at Cliftonville prior to crossing the Irish Sea to begin his senior career with Motherwell.

He was part of the Well side who won the Scottish Youth Cup in 2016 – alongside the likes of David Turnbull and Allan Campbell – before switching to East Fife in 2018.

After three seasons at Bayview he is now moving to Peterhead and will compete with Lenny Wilson for the number one spot. But his arrival also heralds the departure of Josh Rae who has turned down the chance to stay.

McInally said: “Brett has a lot of experience of our league and it will be a terrific competition between him and Lenny to start games.”