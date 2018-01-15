Rory aiming for a century of goals

Rory McAllister has his sights set on becoming the SPFL’s first centurion and shooting Peterhead straight back up to Ladbrokes League One.

The 30-year-old striker is just seven goals short of reaching 100 since the new governing body was set up in 2012.

McAllister has smashed 27 goals already this season – netting in 14 of the last 15 matches – and is the runway winner of the Ladbrokes League Two player of the month for December.

And he reckons his terrific form this year is because he has finally grown up and stopped moaning at referees.

McAllister said: “I have found out that I am the leading SPFL scorer with 93 goals so to reach 100 would be great.

“But the main target is to win the title with Peterhead and get back up – and I’m very confident we can do it.

“We’ve beaten all of the top four in recent weeks and although we’re a point behind Montrose we’ve got two games in hand.

“I feel I’m playing my best stuff and I reckon I’ve finally matured at the age of 30.

“I’m not shouting at refs any more and I’m trying to be more of a team player by looking for a team mate who’s in a better position instead of having tunnel vision.”

The Blue Toon are in Scottish Cup action on Saturday when they will try to take Dumbarton’s scalp.