Peterhead see off unbeaten Forfar to take first league win

Peterhead got their first league win of the season on Saturday as a Jack Leitch goal was enough to overcome previously unbeaten Forfar.

A quiet opening to the game saw both sides getting the measure of their opponents and it was Peterhead who were first to work the opposing keeper in 10 minutes.

A left-wing cross from Aiden Smith finding the head of captain Rory McAllister but his 10 yard header went straight at Marc McCallum with ten minutes on the clock.

Three minutes later McCallum saved well from another header, this time from defender Mick Dunlop following a Leitch corner.

It was Leitch again after 21 minutes, this time with a rasping low drive from 20 yards that McCallum did really well to get a strong hand to diving to his right.

Back came Forfar though and Callum Tapping tested Greg Fleming from just outside the penalty area after a drag back created space. Moments later Jordan Kirkpatrick flashed a shot wide as the visitors came more into the match.

The second half started with a bang with the Blue Toon taking a 48th minute lead.

Great work by Gary Fraser in midfield sent the perfect pass to Cameron Eadie on the right side of the penalty area and his cross went right onto the forehead of Jack Leitch to nod the opener from inside the six yard box.

McAllister should have done better soon after, more good work by Eadie but he fired over from an angle.

A disappointing Forfar weren’t looking like a side having won both league games going into this one and a shot wide by Dale Hilson summed up their day.

A Ross Forbes free kick from 25 yards out wasn’t particularly well struck but Fleming in the home goal made heavy weather of it, fumbling his first attempt to save before the ball was eventually scrambled clear.

Athletic should have levelled after 64 minutes. An attack on the break saw the ball played out to Andy Jackson. His cross from the right put the ball on a plate for Kirkpatrick but it was maybe in the air too long and by the time it reached him he had too long to think about where it was going and he headed wide, to the dismay of the travelling fans.

After 71 minutes Peterhead should have doubled their lead, Aiden Smith, Scott Brown then Leitch all having shots bravely blocked and eventually saved by McCallum.

A 30 yard Hilson free kick rocketed just over the crossbar as the game drew to a close.