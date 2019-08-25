Peterhead’s Willie Gibson departs from Blue Toon by mutual consent

Midfielder Willie Gibson has left Peterhead by mutual consent after a two-year stint at Balmoor.

The 35-year-old, from Dumfries, was finding it increasingly difficult to juggle playing and business commitments.

Boss Jim McInally confirmed his departure after Saturday’s win over Forfar when Gibson was an unused sub.

He said: “Willie will be leaving the club. Training on a Tuesday night is unworkable because Willie can’t get to training because of his business.

“It would never have been a good scenario in League Two but in League One when we have all the players together we just feel we need to do a wee bit of extra work on stuff like the shape of the team.

“Willie can’t be there so we’ve mutually agreed that he’s going to leave and we wish him all the best.

“He’s been a really good servant for us over the last two years and makes a big effort to come from Dumfries. I hope he gets sorted out with another team.”

McInally was delighted to see his side earn their first win of the season against Forfar.

He said: “Overall I thought we deserved to win against a good side so I’m delighted

“In the first half we played some really good football at times and just needed to be better with our final pass.

“At half-time we had a push about how we’d started the second half poorly in the past.

“You could see the determination, we set about them straightaway and we got our goal in that period.”

Next up for Peterhead this Saturday is Stranraer away.