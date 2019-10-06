Peterhead rue missed chances as Airdrie take the points

Peterhead paid the price for missed opportunities as they closed the first quarter of the League One season with a 2-1 home loss to Airdrie.

The Blue Toon recovered from a poor start but couldn’t finish off their good work where it mattered.

The home side were short on numbers missing several key players through injury and could have fallen behind almost immediately.

Airdrie broke forward down the left wing then full back Kyle MacDonald shooting over after being sent clear through the middle.

They did take the lead in the fourth minute though, Kurtis Roberts whipping over a cross from the right to the back post and Calum Gallacher stretching a leg to volley in from a yard out.

It continued to be one-way traffic towards the Peterhead goal as they struggled to get to grips with a sharp looking Diamonds side.

An Adam Eckersley free kick was comfortably held by Blue Toon keeper Greg Fleming but from there they broke upfield, Aidan Smith cued up Scott Brown and his shot from 12 yards struck the right-hand post.

Soon after Smith himself tested David Hutton with a shot from a tight angle to the left of goal with the keeper saving at the expense of a corner.

Midway through the half though, Smith missed a golden chance, Rory McAllister slipping the ball to him on the break but his 18 yard effort drifted wide. A poor miss.

But it was all square after 26 minutes. A Gary Fraser free-kick, a header down from McAllister and defender David Ferguson stabbed home the loose ball for the leveller.

The Blue Toon had a chance soon after the restart, a Ryan Conroy free-kick after Smith had been pushed from 25 yards that dipped over.

That was followed soon after by a low and ferociously struck shot from Scott Brown and a McAllister volley wide as Peterhead looked the more likely to score again.

Jamie Stevenson lashed a loose ball narrowly wide from distance as the pressure continued and the Airdrie goal lived a charmed life.

But it was at the other end that the game changing incident which would ultimately settle the outcome took place, in the 74th minute.

A rash challenge by Stevenson on Gallacher inside the area resulted in a penalty kick and substitute Dale Carrick thumped home the spot kick for what proved to be the winner.