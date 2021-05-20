Jason Brown in action for Peterhead against Falkirk last season (pic: Michael Gillen)

Defender Jason Brown has confirmed he is staying put at Peterhead by signing a new two-year deal.

And he’ll be joined at Balmoor next season by keeper Lenny Wilson who has also agreed to stay with the Blue Toon.

McInally said he was delighted to retain the services of Brown, who joined the club from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2017.

The 24-year-old has now made close to 150 appearances for Peterhead and McInally admitted: “Jason was a really big player for us in the season that has just finished.

"He was a regular in the centre of our defence and he played at a consistently high level. Whilst Gary Mackenzie was only with the club for a short while his influence on Jason was strong and Jason deserves credit for continuing to play the way he had with such an experienced defender after Gary left.

“It is good to have him tied down for two years as he will develop further and become an even more important player for Peterhead.

"His brother Jordon being back with us was also a positive factor in our favour as the two of them are close and enjoy being in the same team.”

Wilson joined the club in the summer of 2019 but had to be patient to make his debut due to the form of Greg Fleming during the shortened 2019-20 campaign.

He played in the Betfred Cup ties with Kelty Hearts and St Johnstone last season before making his league debut in last month’s 1-0 win over Falkirk, playing in four of the club’s five final League 1 fixtures.

McInally said: “Lenny deserved a chance to start as his standard in training with our goalkeeper coach Jim Butter was really good. He came in and showed what he could do especially in terms of helping his defence through his organisation and positional skills.”