Alan Cook shoots just wide during Peterhead's loss to East Fife (pic: Duncan Brown)

East Fife were well on top early on and took the lead with 10 minutes played when Danny Denholm netted from close range after Jamie Semple had robbed possession inside the Peterhead box.

Denholm was clearly in the mood and went close to doubling East Fife’s lead just five minutes later but dragged his shot wide this time.

It was largely one way traffic and the Fifers were having the best of it.

A good move up the park involving Kevin Smith and Semple saw the ball eventually worked to Osei-Bonsu who couldn’t finish.

Denholm again passed up a chance to make it 2-0 when Osei-Bonsu almost turned creator.

Peterhead failed to pose any kind of threat and only had an Andrew McCarthy effort on 35 minutes, which he should have converted, to boast of.

East Fife should have made their lives more comfortable when Kieran Millar scampered clear on goal but failed to beat Lenny Wilson.

Peterhead were much improved after the break and had a couple of chances to pull level within the first few minutes of the second half.

Russell McLean went close before Jordon Brown’s drive had Smith beaten but sailed wide.

East Fife were frustrated on the hour mark when Osei-Bonsu looked to be tripped inside the Peterhead box.

Ref Stewart Luke was having none of it, though, and booked the Fife midfielder.

Pat Slattery and Sean Brown were both introduced from the bench as Darren Young looked to shift the momentum of the second half.

Brown almost made an immediate impact when he collected a Semple pass but could find the back of the net.

The home side continued to press but young East Fife ‘keeper Smith was terrific and a late catch from a Peterhead free-kick helped to ease the pressure in the closing minutes.