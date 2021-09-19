Russell Mclean has a shot at goal during Peterhead's defeat by Cove Rangers (pic: Duncan Brown)

McAllister kept his cool as Peterhead protested about the award given controversially by whistler Gavin Duncan and slotted the ball past Brett Long.

A controversial penalty that was converted by one-time Peterhead striker Rory McAllister with just 11 minutes to go saw the Blue Toon go down 1-0 to Cove Rangers at Balmoor.

The defeat leaves the Blue Toon still sitting second bottom of the cinch League 1 table, but boss Jim McInally – who gave a debut to new loan recruit Flynn Duffy from Dundee United – was pleased with his side’s overall performance.

They threatened on 17 minutes when they forced a corner from which Ryan Conroy’s delivery was headed over by Russell McLean.

At the other end Simon Ferry’s intervention prevented McAllister setting up Jamie Masson.

Niah Payne shot over for Peterhead after good play by skipper Scott Brown set up the chance and McLean then sent a long-range effort over the top as the match remained goalless at the break.

McAllister was inches away from giving Cove the lead six minutes after the restart as his header from an Iain Vigurs free-kick came back off the post and Brett Long did well to keep out Micth Megginson’s follow-up.

On the hour Brown sent a shot just wide of the Cove goal after a fine run by Andy McCarthy and Hamish Ritchie twice brought Cove keeper Stuart McKenzie into action with shots.

The outcome was settled by two decisions by referee Duncan, neither of which went the home side’s way.

With 12 minutes left the Blue Toon appealed in vain for a spot kick for handball against Fraser Fyvie from a Peterhead shot following a corner.

But a minute later the referee did point to the spot at the other, ruling that Andy McDonald had fouled Morgyn Neil at a Cove corner.