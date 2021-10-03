Peterhead celebrate Josh Mulligan's fourth goal against Dumbarton (pic: Duncan Brown)

Stevie Farrell’s Sons side had impressed many observers with a recent run which had taken them up to second spot in the table.

But they were dismantled by Jim McInally’s side who hit five goals in a game for the first time since a 5-0 win at Berwick Rangers in 2018.

It took the Balmoor side just four minutes to go in front.

Hamish Ritchie collected a Niah Payne pass and fired a shot at goal which appeared to be going wide but fell for Ryan Conroy to redirect into the net.

Home keeper Sam Ramsbottom saved a Payne shot soon afterwards, before Peterhead keeper Brett Long was called into action after 27 minutes, turning Carlo Pigniatello’s strike away for a corner.

A superb Ramsbottom save prevented skipper Scott Brown doubling his side’s advantage just before the break.

However Peterhead did go two up just two minutes after the restart when Andy McCarthy’s terrific delivery into the box was met by Ritchie who slotted home at the back post.

Earlier in the week Ritchie had called upon Peterhead to make Balmoor a fortress to be feared by visiting sides.

And it was cvertainly proving a far from enjoyable trip north for Dumbarton – just five minutes later they were three down.

Ex-Peterhead defender Ryan McGeever was unable to deal effectively with Conroy’s free-kick into the box and Jason Brown took full advantage to fire in his first goal of the season.

A half-time switch to 4-3-3 was paying dividends for the home side and Scott Brown, desperate to mark his 200th appearance with a goal, volleyed just wide from the edge of the box.

Another quickfire double blast killed off any hope of an unlikely late Dumbarton revival.

The impressive Josh Mulligan made it 4-0 10 minutes from time, finding the top corner with a fine strike after a one-two with Flynn Duffy.