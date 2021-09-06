Andy McCarthy goes for goal in Peterhead's defeat by East Fife (pic: Duncan Brown)

The Blue Toon boss says Saturday’s defeat to East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy revealed a lack of confidence in the Balmoor ranks.

And he reckons Bully Wee danger man David Goodwillie would have a field day if they play the same way against Danny Lennon’s side.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat McInally admitted: “That was poor, especially in the first half - guys with a real dearth of confidence.

"I'm glad we played because if we hadn't have played until the next game we wouldn't have seen just how short on confidence we are.

"Some of the mistakes we are making are just unacceptable. Other teams aren't having to do too much to score a goal.

"They're feeling a wee bit sorry for themselves. We need to get back to basics, less attack minded until we get the corner turned.

"I know that they're not not trying, but they just need to stand up and be counted.

"We've got great supporters. I've been to a lot of clubs where they could get on our back and the boys didn't get that."

Despite their disappointing display, McInally has no fears about his side being capable of upping their game to the required standards – because they’ve done it before.

"We just need to keep encouraging them and try and stop shipping goals.

"If David Goodwillie had been playing today he'd have scored four or five and that's what we're up against next week, so at least it gives us a chance to prepare for that.

"Because they don't want to make a mistake they opt out rather than trying to do the right thing.