Peterhead boss Jim McInally: Raith Rovers win will give us Scottish Cup boost

Peterheasd boss Jim McInally believes Raith Rovers may have paid the price for underestimating his side.

The Kirkcaldy side arrived at Balmoor on Saturday having notched up two convincing wins in previous clashes at Starks Park this season.

But Peterhead - who return to Fife on Scottish Cup duty later this month - turned the tables on the league leaders with a 2-0 win which saw them replaced by Falkirk at the top of the League One standings.

McInally said: “Raith have already given us a couple of doings this season and I don’t think they expected us to be capable of that performance.

“What annoys us is that when we performed as we did people don’t respect you but that result will give us a lift.

“We are down there in a couple of weeks in the Scottish Cup and the way we played today shows we have a chance.

“They hit the bar in the second half but I thought we counter attacked them well.

“I’ve been here eight years and I don’t think we lost three games on the bounce never mind four but I think this is as strong a squad as we’ve had and when you look at the bench and who didn’t get on you can see that.

“They need to believe in themselves that they are a good side. I had it in my mind that we wouldn’t play two up front bearing in mind Del [Derek Lyle] is 38 and Rory [McAllister] has been carrying an injury and the decision was to bring him on when the game was stretched.”

Next up for Peterhead on Saturday is a trip to Clyde.