Jim McInally was happy to see his side take a point from Falkirk after losing Simon Ferry and Niah Payne to injury (pic: Michael Gillen)

The Blue Toon boss admitted his side have played better but was content with a point in difficult circumstances, thanks in no small measure to some fine goalkeeping from Brett Long.

McInally’s plans were twice disrupted by injuries which saw Simon Ferry depart with a tight hamstring early in the first period and Niah Payne replaced at the start of the second half due to an ankle injury.

"It's a great point,” said the Peterhead gaffer.

"I don’t think we played as well as we can play.

"We seemed to get the worst of the wind in the first half and the changes didn’t help. We had to change our team early, with Simon coming off and he’s a massive loss to us.

"We were a wee bit all over the place at times in the first half, just hanging on a wee bit.

"Brett’s had a couple of really good saves and we get to half-time still in it.

"We came out for the second half, Niah runs on the pitch and then tells us he can't continue to we had to throw on a substitute again without having the time to plan for it.

"Again we were as wee bit all over the place and I felt about 20 minutes in we would change to a 5-4-1 and just try and get in touch with each other so that we were in a position to fill in the holes a wee bit.

"I felt we did that. Brett’s last really good save was from a corner. It wasn’t as if they opened us up.

"Once we changed, we were counter-attacking OK without ever really looking like scoring.

"We didn’t work the goalkeeper enough and didn’t play particularly well so it’s a great point against a full-time team."

"It cancels itself out when we’ve got a clean sheet. I’ve said before we need to learn to draw when we’re not playing well."

Of Long’s performance, McInally said: “His shot-stopping in particular has been really good and his last performance at Falkirk also was realy good. He made loads of saves that day.

"It was good for him to get a clean sheet. He deserved it with the saves he made."