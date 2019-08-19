Peterhead boss Jim McInally: I could see Dumbarton comeback coming

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has warned his players they need to stand up and be counted after Saturday’s collapse against Dumbarton.

The Blue Toon looked to be on their way to their way first win of the season after going two up in the first half - only for Dumbarton to hit back for a 3-2 win.

And McInally says his players need to be mentally stronger if they are to cope with demands of League One football over the coming months.

He admitted: “We were so fragile as soon as their first goal went it. You sense the possibility of that happening.

“It’s not good enough and the lessons were there to be learned.

“Dumbarton were low on confidence and you could see that. We go two up and we needed to kick on.

“As soon as they got the goal they got a sniff of it, hung in there and you could sense the comeback coming.

“We need to be stronger and get some people back fit.

“We’re in for a long hard season because there’s nothing in this league and every team could do what Dumbarton did to us and by the same token we could probably do that to teams as well and we need to improve.

“After that they pressed us higher and we didn’t get on the ball enough and I just felt we dropped and dropped and dropped.

“We’ve got another home game this week [against Forfar] and we need to address the problems. It’s about mental strength, they need to stand up and be counted.”