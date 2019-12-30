Peterhead boss Jim McInally delighted with ‘ugly’ win over Clyde

Peterhead boss Jim McInally admitted his side have played better and lost after ending the year - and decade - with victory over Clyde.

In difficult conditions at Balmoor a goal in each half gave the Blue Toon the win which enabled them to leapfrog their opponents in the League One table.

“We have played well in recent weeks without getting the results but today we won ugly and it certainly was ugly!” said McInally afterwards.

“The wind dominated the game to a large extent and sometimes it’s as difficult playing with the wind as it is against it and I thought we have played well this year into the wind so it was fantastic to go in one up at half-time.

“We didn’t need to chase the game in the second half and we just needed to win more than anything, although we didn’t have too many shots on goal but neither did they. It wasn’t a good game to watch.”

However McInally was less happy with the stoppage time red card shown to Simon Ferry.

He said: “We could have done without the players squaring up to one another. There was no need for that.

“It started in the first half with Jason’s tackle in the corner that was a foul and nothing more. We’ve had Simon red carded for getting his leg studded from his knee down his shin. I’m delighted with the result and we will try and get the red card rescinded.”

“We have given ourselves a good gap over Stranraer and are above Forfar and Clyde but the way this league is teams are able to beat one another.”

Next up for Peterhead is a fourth trip of the season to Kirkcaldy, including two cup ties, to play league leaders Raith Rovers.