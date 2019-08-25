Peterhead boss Jim McInally delighted to beat 'very good' Forfar side

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says his side fully deserved their first league win of the against Forfar Athletic.

The Blue Toon boss saw his side end the Angus's outfit's 100 per cent record courtesy of Jack Leitch's header early in the second half.

And after two draws and a disappointing home loss to Dumbarton, McInally was delighted to see his players get the 'first win' monkey off their backs.

He said: “I said to the players it’s one of those things people will keep talking about until we do it.

"I’m delighted because I thought over the piece I felt we deserved it.

“In the first half we played some really good football at times and just needed to be better with our final pass.

“But I was delighted with the first half and at half-time we had a push about how we’d started the second half poorly in the past.

“You could see the determination, we set about them straightaway and we got our goal in that period."

McInally said Forfar are a side he rates highly - but believes results like the Blue Toon's win and fellow promoted side Clyde's victory over title favourites Falkirk show how competitive League One is likely to be over the coming months.

He said: “If you look at the results on Saturday you see how tough the league is when you see Clyde beating Falkirk.

“We’ve had four really tough games and every game will be the same, but I think you can see we’ve got decent quality here and we’ll try to add to that as well.

”We got into some good situations and Forfar are a really good side and finished second last season.

“They’ve strengthened again this summer so we probably weren’t the most confident we’ve ever been going into a game.

“Overall I thought we deserved to win against a good side so I’m delighted.”