New signing Jack Brown in action during his debut for Peterhead against Alloa (pic: Duncan Brown Photography)

The Blue Toon had the better of possession and chances but it was an early Euan Henderson goal which ultimately settled the outcome and saw Barry Ferguson’s side leave Balmoor with all three points.

"Losing that game was harsh,” said McInally.

"I felt that we played okay and limited Alloa to very few chances. However, we know why we lost it and that was because we did not take any of the chances we created.”

“We played with great enthusiasm and got balls into their box throughout the game.

"However, we never scored.

"Alloa had one really good opening, which came from us losing the ball in midfield, and they scored from it. That turned out to be the difference between the sides.”

“We could have had a penalty in the first half when Russell McLean was fouled and also one in the second half when Andy McDonald was pulled back at a corner. However, we never got them.”

With all Saturday’s other cinch League 1 matches all ending in draws, Peterhead’s defeat meant they lost ground on all the other sides around them.

However, McInally took comfort that nobody else won either, other than Alloa, whose win enabled them to leapfrog Peterhead in the table.

McInally hasn’t had his injury woes to seek recently and was forced to pitch new midfield recruit Jack Brown, signed last week from Highland League side Rothes, in for his debut.

“I was left with little choice other than to throw him in as we were without an entire midfield through injury, when you consider Hamish Ritchie, Simon Ferry, Scott Brown and Grant Savoury are all injured,” said McInally.

Neverthless, the Blue Toon boss is delighted to have signed the 20-year-old former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player, who has scored 14 times for Rothes this season, on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He said: “We became aware of how well Jack was playing earlier this season and I went up and watched him in a Highland League game. I knew then that I wanted to sign him.