McInally happy with clean sheet

Peterhead kicked off their Betfred Cup campaign with a drab 0-0 draw away to Brechin on Saturday which saw the Blue Toon claim the bonus point after a penalty shoot out victory.

It may not have been one for the spectators, but manager Jim McInally was happy to get the clean sheet against the League 1 Hedgemen.

“It was a poor game and whether that was down to the hot weather or to the pitch, which was lush, the ball was slow and I wouldn’t have wanted to have paid to watch it,” said McInally.

“We can play much better than that.

“The bonus point was good to get and not conceding a goal was a plus as was the performance of our two young centre backs who will get a real test on Tuesday night.”

The Blue Toon travel to Fife tonight (Tuesday, July 16) to take on Dunfermline in their next Betfred Cup Group stage match.”

“For most of the boys they only have a couple of friendlies under their belts and it showed but I told them Brechin are a league above us but that never really showed.

“This competition really has to be treated as pre-season training for the part time clubs.

“Dunfermline never played today so they will be fresh when we meet them and they will pass the ball around us but we will go and do our best and try and win.

“I am happy with signings I have made and when we get all the boys fit we will be fine.”

Following on from the Dunfermline game The Blue Toon will face Stirling Albion at homo this Saturday and then Premiership side Dundee at home the following Wednesday.