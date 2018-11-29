McInally had hoped to avoid replay

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says he was hoping to avoid a replay when his side faced Greenock Morton in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Blue Toon put in a fine performance at Cappielow against their Championship opponents to earn a 1-1 draw meaning the sides will go again on Tuesday night for the right to face East Fife at Bayview in the fourth round.

“We went for it right from the start because we didn’t want a replay, but that’s the way it works out,” said McInally.

“We’ve maybe missed our chance to a certain extent because the replay is on Tuesday and we have a lot aches and pains.

“They can concentrate on Tuesday, while our boys have to work.

“I said to the players at half-time although we’d done OK in the first half I felt we were better than what we’d shown.

“I said to them to take more care and play more and in the second half we were just the best side.

“With a little bit better decision making we could have won the game because we got in some decent positions.

“We have shown we’ve got a squad which means we can change the team if we need to if boys are struggling.”

One major positive McInally has taken from the result is the confidence boost it gives his players, to get a draw away to a team two divisions higher.

“That’s what you want, but if we don’t do well on Tuesday that confidence can go back out the window.

“I’m disappointed not to win because of the goal and with respect to Morton they will be favourites on Tuesday.”