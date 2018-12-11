Leitch gets Toon off to perfect start in 5-0 win

Jack Leitch opened the floodgates when he netted Peterhead’s opening goal in their 5-0 demolition of Berwick Shielfield on Saturday.

It took Leitch just two minutes to find the net, taking advantage of some poor defending by Rangers to fire a left foot shot which went in off the inside of the far post.

Three goals in the first half from Leitch, Rory McAllister and Jason Brown put Jim McInally’s side in the driving seat and Russell McLean and Jamie Stevenson heaped more misery on The Borderers after the break.

After Leitch’s opener, McAllister tried his luck with a chip from outside the box, but Berwick keeper Sean Brennan was able to gather.

But on 13 minutes Berwick were architects of their own downfall when they attempted to play the ball out from the back.

Declan O’Kane lost possession to Leitch and McAllister had the simple task of finishing from inside the box after the ball was played across to him on the right.

Rangers struggled to get out of their own half but on the one occasion they did, Daryl Healy lifted the ball over the bar on the volley following a cross on the right from Andrew Forbes.

Lewis Barr managed to get in behind the visiting defence after 24 minutes but his cross from the right was unable to find any of his team-mates.

Peterhead added a third after 36 minutes when a Jamie Stevenson corner from the left was headed down by Jason Brown and the ball squeezed under Brennan and just crept over the line.

Early in the second half a long through ball found McAllister who looked to be clean through, but for once the prolific striker was unable to finish.

Just a few second later, on 51 minutes, McLean made it four when he found the net after taking a pass from Michael Dunlop.

Peterhead continued to press and substitute William Gibson and McAllister both went close as Rangers continued to find themselves on the back foot.

The Balmoor side finished the scoring with a free kick after 78 minutes and Stevenson’s low shot from 22 yards out squirmed under Brennan into the net.