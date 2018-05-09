‘League champs on course for double as Longside’s cup dreams are ended

On Saturday Longside travelled to New Advocates Park, home of league champions East End in an A&M Property Maintenance Morrison Cup semi-final tie.

Longside created the first chance when Butcher burst into the box and shot beyond the advancing Leiper only for the East End defence to clear his goal-bound effort.

Longside did take the lead in eight minutes when they won a free-kick on the left wing. Moir saw his wind-assisted delivery evade everbody before going into the top corner of the goal.

East End nearly equalised when, following a corner, Wilson’s shot struck the bar with Dunbar blazing the rebound over the bar.

Longside then also struck the frame of the goal when Simpson saw his header from a Moir cross hit the post before being cleared for a corner.

I. Summers did well when, following a Longside corner, East End broke upfield with Youngson having a shot that the keeper made a good save from.

Longside were unlucky not to extend their lead when Davidson saw his header from a West corner cleared off the line with Leiper beaten. East End’s Coyle then headed well wide of goal from a good position.

Bain came to Longside’s rescue when he cleared a Duff shot off the line after Coyle beat I. Summers in an aerial challenge to set him up.

Duff did well to win a corner for the home side from which Dunbar headed past from a good position. East End drew level on 43 minutes when a long ball from Donald found Dunbar who crossed for the unmarked Duff to tap home from six yards.

Duff had the first effort of the second half for the home side when he shot narrowly over.

East End went in front on 61 minutes when Masson crossed to Dunbar who shot powerfully beyond I. Summers from eight yards.

On 65 minutes East End scored a third when Bain was adjudged to have taken down Hutchison in the box with Duff duely converting the spot kick high into the net giving I. Summers no chance.

Butcher set Ramsay free but the East End defence got back to crowd him out and the chance was gone.

Petrie was unlucky not to extend his side’s lead on 71 mins when his 20-yard shot struck the post.

On 79 minutes East End were reduced to ten men when Youngson, who had been booked two minutes previously, received a second yellow card for comments made to referee Galazka.

It was soon to be ten aside minutes later as Mowat received a straight red card for Longside for comments made to the referee.