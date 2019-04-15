Late strike sees Toon fail to extend lead at top

It looks like the League 2 title race will go right to the wire after Peterhead once again failed to see a winning position out and take full points.

With ten minutes of this match and the one between Edinburgh City and Clyde remaining, the Blue Toon were set to extend their lead at the top to eight points with the second and third placed sides drawing but in a quick turnaround in fortunes in both games, eight was soon to become four.

Peterhead, as expected, dominated early on against Rovers but passes regularly went astray.

A nervous display meant the game was 25 minutes old before we had the first effort on goal for either side.

The Blue Toon won a free kick 25 yards out but Jamie Stevenson failed to get even close to hitting the target and troubling the Albion keeper.

That as it turned out was the only chance in a first half as poor as any seen at Balmoor Stadium for some time.

Five minutes after the restart Peterhead had a gilt edged chance to finally go in front.

Jack Leitch beat the Albion keeper Peter Morrison to the ball with a header, it broke to Shane Sutherland but with the goal at his mercy he fired his shot straight at the head of Lewis Wilson on the goal line and the ball was cleared.

Two minutes Sutherland was replaced by Rory McAllister.

Soon after defender Jason Brown pulled out a superb save by the post from Morrison then the keeper was in action again to deny Leitch as the home side started to show some urgency.

Then after 64 minutes and much to the relief of most inside the the ground, the Blue Toon took the lead.

A Scott Brown ball in from the left, a touch on from McAllister and a Leitch shot from 12 yards that went into the net via Albion’s Gary Philips.

Rovers could have equalised in the 69th minute, a text book header at the back post from Smart Osadolor from a Philips free kick denied by a reflex save from keeper Greig Fleming.

With just seconds remaining Albion were level, Osodolar with a fine finish after a long throw in wasn’t cleared.

It was hard to deny that the visitors deserved to take something from a game they kept themselves in but that should have been out of sight long before that late leveller.